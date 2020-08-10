The board of trustees for the Killeen Independent School District will discuss the district’s plans surrounding the health and safety of students when they return to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic when the board meets Tuesday evening.
The district is currently planning on returning to in-person learning on Sept. 8.
Also during the meeting, the board will discuss the district’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Along with the budget, the board will be discussing the proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
The recommended tax rate for the fiscal year is just under $1.09 per $100 valuation. That is around 7 cents less than the district’s tax rate in the current fiscal year.
The maintenance and operations portion of the rate is projected to be around 92 cents, about 5 cents less than the current year. The debt service portion of the tax rate is projected to be just under 17 cents.
The special meeting to adopt the tax rate and budget will be scheduled as well.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday and it will be held in-person and virtually as some of the board members will be participating in the meeting from home.
Residents can go to the district’s administration building, 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen to watch the meeting in person or visit www.killeenisd.org/livetv to listen to the meeting virtually.
