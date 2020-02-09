The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will be revisiting the proposed middle school rezoning for the 2020/2021 school year when it meets for a regular meeting on Tuesday. The board could take action Tuesday to approve the rezoning plan.
A new middle school under construction is prompting a reshuffling of students attending eight other middle schools in KISD.
KISD Superintendent John Craft said the district will be eliminating portable buildings at the middle school level with the opening of the new Nolan Middle School on Warriors Path in Harker Heights, if the rezoning is approved by the school board.
Craft spoke to more than two dozen residents at a KISD community school rezoning meeting last month at Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights.
The proposed rezoning plan would impact over 2,000 middle school students in the district for the 2020/2021 school year, according to Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman.
With the proposed attendance zones, some of the current Eastern Hills attendance zone students would attend the new Nolan Middle School and some of the current Manor attendance zone students would attend Eastern Hills Middle School. The other middle schools that would be affected by the rezoning are Liberty Hill, Live Oak Ridge, Palo Alto, Union Grove and the current Nolan Middle School on Jasper Drive in Killeen.
Eastern Hills, Union Grove and the new Nolan Middle School are in Harker Heights, and the remaining affected middle schools in KISD are in Killeen.
Students currently attending a middle school that will be affected by the rezoning change have the opportunity to be grandfathered in and finish middle school at that campus, according to Craft. The district will not be able to provide transportation to those students and they will have to have their own transportation to school.
The reason for the rezoning is the opening of the new Nolan Middle School off Warriors Path in Harker Heights. The new school will have the district’s second Middle School Science Technology Engineering Mathematics Program. Currently all of the STEM students attend Roy J. Smith Middle School.
In other business Tuesday, the board will receive a guaranteed maximum price for the building package of the new high school under construction on Chaparral Road with a price not to exceed just under $119 million. The high school is part of the 2018 bond, and was budgeted to cost $171 million, which includes other costs including the building package.
The board will also discuss a renovation project at Roy J. Smith Middle School to turn three computer labs into classrooms to alleviate the need for portables at the school. The project will cost the district $750,000 and will be paid with funding from KISD’s Strategic Facilities Fund if it is approved.
In other business, the board will discuss a resolution to recognize March 2 through March 6 as National School Breakfast Week for the district; and discuss appointing an election agent for the May 2 school board and bond election.
At the end of the meeting, the board will discuss KISD Superintendent John Craft’s contract renewal/extension and his compensation.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s administration building, 200 N. WS Young Drive, in Killeen on Tuesday.
