The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will meet in closed session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to discuss Superintendent John Craft’s contract and to rate his performance.
In February 2020, the board deliberated in a closed session for around an hour and 20 minutes before unanimously approving a one-year extension for Craft and a salary raise contingent upon teacher raises.
With the previous extension, Craft’s contract is set to run into 2024.
Craft’s salary last February was $310,000 per year. The superintendent received a $42,287 annual pay raise in February 2019.
Also during the meeting, the board will be discussing elementary school rezoning as a result of some of the new elementary schools being built from the 2018 construction bond.
Some other items that will be discussed during the meeting include:
An order for the May 1 election
Appointment of an election agent
An update on the district’s second regional stadium being built at the new Chaparral High School
The board planning calendar and future agendas
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
(1) comment
Can someone please explain to me why Dr. Craft needed a $42k pay raise? How about use some of that money to pay the aides a liveable wage?!
