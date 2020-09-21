The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will be discussing the district’s plan for football games that are played between the four Killeen-area schools at Leo Buckley Stadium this fall.
At the previous meeting, members of the schools bands and drill teams spoke out about only being able to perform at home games this season.
The board and the district’s administration will be discussing plans that could allow the bands and drill teams to perform at more games played at Leo Buckley this season.
Also during the meeting, the board will be discussing and possibly taking action on naming a new school facility.
The facilities that could be named are not mentioned in the district’s board book prior to the meeting.
The board will also get an update from the district’s administration about enrollment in the district so far this fall.
The discussion will include how many students are engaged virtually as well as how many are learning in-person at each school within the district.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday both in-person at the district’s administration building at 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, and online at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
