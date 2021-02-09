The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will meet in closed session today to evaluate Superintendent John Craft’s contract, renewal, and compensation.
Craft is the highest paid superintendent in Bell County, and among the top 45 highest paid superintendents in the state of Texas. His current 2020 contract lists his salary at $310,000 per year. Previously, the superintendent received a $42,287 annual pay raise in February 2019.
Other items expected to be discussed during the meeting include:
- Killeen ISD Self-Care Committee overview
- Delinquent property tax collections report
- Proposed district 2021-2022 calendar
- Discussion of “Additional Days” 2021-22 calendar
- Enrollment update for the 2020-21 school year
- Preliminary enrollment projections for 2021-22
- Class size waiver requests
- Extended family medical leave for 2020-21
- Board scholarships
- Waterproofing project contractor
- HVAC capital improvement project contractor
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of today’s meeting visit https://bit.ly/2YV2jtf.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
