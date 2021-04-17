The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will hold its first workshop meeting Tuesday morning as part of a new schedule to hold three school board meetings per month.
The board approved the addition of a third meeting during its April 13 regular board meeting. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3ahXZtS.
The first workshop meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board room of the Killeen ISD administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
Items to be discussed during the first workshop meeting include:
- Restorative practices and disciplinary alternative education program review
- Academic plans and goals for early childhood literacy, early childhood math, and CCMR update
- Accelerated instruction program annual review and public hearing
- Summer bridge program review
- Fiscal Year 2022 budget and compensation review
- General Fund transfer to the strategic facilities plan
- Killeen ISD 2018 bond program and construction update
- Strategic facilities plan update
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s morning meeting visit https://bit.ly/3alosH3.
