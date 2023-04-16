Trustees will hear from Principal Kathleen Burke of the district’s Early College High School at a workshop meeting early Tuesday morning.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the KISD administration building, at 200 N. WS Young Dr.
Described by the district’s website as an “innovative high school that allows students an opportunity to earn a high school diploma and up to 60 college credit hours,” Burke will discuss specific scores received for the 2021-2022 school year. The campus earned an overall accountability rating of “A” for this school year by the state. KISD Early College High School was established in 2015 and graduated the inaugural class in May of 2019.
Also on the workshop agenda is a report to the board from the English as a Second Language Program. Tuesday’s presentation is described as a dual language program update from the annual report brought before trustees in October. The update will inform board members about bilingual education in the next school year as well as future plans, including how bilingual educators will be supported as the program transitions to a new model.
The board will also review the partially self-funded employee health insurance plan and subsequent schedule of services from three groups which responded to the request for proposals, issued by the board in February.
Elsewhere on the agenda is budget planning for the 2024 fiscal year, review of the superintendent search community input and leadership profile as well as the district’s calendar and future meeting agendas.
Reporter
