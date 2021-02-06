During the Tuesday meeting of the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees, the board will be discussing an update to the district’s current enrollment as well as the district’s projected enrollment for next school year.
Along with enrollment, the board will discuss the proposed calendar for next year.
At the end of the meeting, the board will be discussing the appraisal, contract and compensation of KISD Superintendent John Craft.
The board will go into closed session for two items at the end of the meeting to discuss Craft’s performance and his contract before coming out of closed session for the final item to possibly take action.
The board was slated to take action on the Superintendent’s contract at the previous meeting, however, Craft was unable to attend the meeting in person because he had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
In February 2020, the board deliberated in a closed session for around an hour and 20 minutes before unanimously approving a one-year extension for Craft and a salary raise contingent upon teacher raises.
With the previous extension, Craft’s contract is set to run into 2024.
Craft’s salary last February was $310,000 per year. The superintendent received a $42,287 annual pay raise in February 2019.
Prior to going into closed session near the end of the meeting, the board will discuss the contractor rank order for the waterproofing project at Harker Heights High School.
The project will be paid for from the district’s Capital Improvement Projects budget and the bid for the project in the meeting agenda is $647,934 from American Restoration.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
