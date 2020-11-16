The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees this evening will have its first meeting since the Nov. 3 election when both incumbents were reelected to the board.
Since this is the first meeting since the election, the board can realign and name new officers if they choose.
Currently, Corbett Lawler is the board president, Minerva Trujillo is the board’s vice president. Susan Jones is the board’s secretary.
Also during the meeting, the reelected officers, Brett Williams and Marvin Rainwater will be sworn in for their new terms on the board.
Later in the meeting, the board will vote to approve or deny the new guaranteed maximum price for the expansion project of the football stadium at the new high school being built on Chaparral Road.
The price of the expansion will cost no more than $10.6 million and would be funded through the district’s strategic facilities fund.
The expansion was added to include a home locker room at the new stadium because it will now serve as the district’s second regional football stadium along with Leo Buckley Stadium.
A 2020 bond that has now been canceled because of the coronavirus did include expansions to the athletic stadiums at Ellison, Shoemaker and Harker Heights high schools.
The new high school is scheduled to open in August 2022.
Finally, near the end of the meeting, the board will discuss the naming of future school facilities, which could include the new high school.
The district’s board book for the meeting did not specify what facilities the board will discuss.
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. as the district declares the results from the Nov. 3 election, and the regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s administration building, 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
The meeting can also be watched virtually at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.