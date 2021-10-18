The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will review an agreement with area entities to create a crime reduction partnership during a daytime workshop meeting Tuesday.
According to the district’s agenda, Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft will speak Tuesday about the district’s potential involvement in the Committee for Crime Solutions - a partnership with the city of Killeen, Bell County, KISD, and the Fort Hood U.S. Army Garrison to study and recommend solutions to reduce crime in the area.
The KISD school board discussed earlier versions of the proposed agreement during an April school board meeting and a June joint workshop with the Killeen City Council.
“This MOA is an effort to formalize the partnership with the participating entities to engage in a conversation to brainstorm ways that we can all work together to make our community safer,” Craft said about the proposed partnership at a board meeting in April.
The agreement was tabled in April at the request of KISD board member Corbett Lawler who said he had reservations about the wording of the agreement.
“The conversation is beautiful, and I believe it needs to be had, but I’m bothered by the language of the decision-making item,” Lawler said in April.
Revisions were recommended and discussed during a joint workshop with the Killeen City Council on June 15.
Representatives from the city of Killeen and Bell County have already signed the revised agreement, according to the agenda.
Other items discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
Targeted technology internal audit report
Update on KISD board single member districts
CISCO SmartNet Renewal Agreement
Quarterly and annual investment reports
Annual review and adoption of board policy
Annual review of qualified investment brokers/dealers
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3n4MZ95.
The workshop meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.