The Killeen school board will review turnaround plans for various campuses and the district as a whole during a meeting on Tuesday.
The Killeen Independent School District is required to hold a public hearing to notify the public of “insufficient performance of the campuses, the performance improvements expected by the agency, and the sanctions that may be imposed if performance does not improve,” according to the school board’s agenda.
“By addressing specific academic goals for all student groups, the district strives to attain state standards with respect to the academic excellence indicators adopted under Section 39.051 of the Texas Education Code,” the agenda states.
More than a dozen upper administrative staff, including assistant superintendents Susan Buckley and Jo-Lynette Crayton, are slated to present an overview of the district’s targeted improvement plans during the school board meeting Tuesday evening.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
- Report on the Oct. 4 board audit committee meeting
- Learning recovery internal audit report for fiscal year 2022
- Bilingual and English as a second language annual review
- Social emotional learning and mental health & wellness
- Fiscal year 2023 life cycle replacement - roofing project
- District-wide intruder detection audit reports
- Purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property
KISD’s school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of KISD’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
