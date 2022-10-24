Board

Killeen Independent School District school board. 

 Courtesy | Killeen ISD

The Killeen school board will review turnaround plans for various campuses and the district as a whole during a meeting on Tuesday.

The Killeen Independent School District is required to hold a public hearing to notify the public of “insufficient performance of the campuses, the performance improvements expected by the agency, and the sanctions that may be imposed if performance does not improve,” according to the school board’s agenda.

