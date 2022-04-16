Killeen Independent School District employees may soon receive a pay increase, but it is unclear if the increase will keep up with the nation’s hike in inflation.
During a daytime board workshop Tuesday, the Killeen ISD’s school board will review a pay study the board contracted through the Texas Association of School Boards.
At the district’s last board meeting on April 12, Killeen Education Association members asked KISD board members to consider a 7.5% raise for teachers and professional staff and a $3 raise for hourly employees — citing personal stories of KISD employees struggling to pay for life’s basic necessities amid ever-rising inflation.
The board association’s study reviewed scenarios of 4% to 6% pay increases for teachers and education professionals.
The proposed teacher placement schedule, according to the agenda, includes a 6% general pay increase and an increase for a starting KISD teacher with zero experience to $55,000.
Currently, a KISD new teacher with no experience earns $52,000 a year.
At the April 12 board meeting, KISD Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley told the school board the district will have approximately $20 million to allocate towards an employee compensation plan.
KISD Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources David Manley will present the pay raise study to the school board during Tuesday’s workshop.
To view the district’s agenda, budget documents and board association salary student go to: https://bit.ly/38XXAPF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.