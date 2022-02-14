The Killeen Independent School District’s future construction plans are on the agenda of a special school board workshop Tuesday at 9 a.m.
During the workshop, the board will participate in “Team of Eight Team Building Training” with Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft. The training will be led by representatives from the Region 12 Education Service Center, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The meeting will include a discussion surrounding the district’s gifted and talented program, KISD’s goals and priorities, and strategic facilities planning.
The strategic facilities plan will review construction projects in the works as well as include a look at possible site options for a new centrally-located administrative headquarters.
To view the board meeting’s agenda and attachments in advance of today’s meeting visit https://bit.ly/3JqyMfX.
The special meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday at KISD’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
