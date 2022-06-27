Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.