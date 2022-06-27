At the request of school board members, the Killeen Independent School District will explain Tuesday how each high school campus plans to facilitate lunch under KISD’s new closed campus lunch policy.
During the district’s June 14 board meeting, the school board voted 4-2, with one board member absent, in favor of a closed campus lunch policy. Beginning on Aug. 15, high school students, with the exception of those who have met College Career and Military Readiness criteria, will be required to eat on campus at their respective high schools.
Out of 10,536 high school students, according to Killeen ISD’s Tuesday board agenda, the district expects between 24% to 53% of students will order a cafeteria lunch on a daily basis next year.
Utilizing five to eight lunch lines, depending on the campus, KISD estimates it will take students between 13-19 minutes to get their lunch.
But whether a student can find a seat after that depends on the student’s new “Power Hour” lunch plan.
Depending on the campus, the district’s high school cafeterias can seat between 525 to 800 students at any given time, the agenda states.
KISD Superintendent John Craft will present an overview Tuesday of “the implementation of the Power Hour lunch period, senior option logistics, school nutrition feeding and capacity, operational preparation, and Power Hour engagement,” according to the district’s agenda.
Other items on Tuesday’s school board agenda include:
- Water jet system request for proposal
- Resolution regarding Bell County’s 4-H faculty agreement
- Central Texas College dual credit programs
- Texas Education Agency teacher certification waivers
- Resolution approving the conveyance of property
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3buFp5p.
The workshop meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
