The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will review how its new lunch policy will impact students Tuesday.
During the district’s June 14 board meeting, the school board voted 4-2, with one board member absent, in favor of ending the policy which allowed all high school students to leave campus during lunch.
Beginning on Aug. 15, high school students, with the exception of those who have met College Career and Military Readiness criteria, will be required to eat on campus at their respective high schools.
On Tuesday, Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft will present an overview of “the implementation of the Power Hour lunch period, senior option logistics, school nutrition feeding and capacity, operational preparation, and Power Hour engagement,” according to the district’s board agenda.
The district’s Power Hour lunch program — in which students are allowed to eat lunch in classrooms, or anywhere else on campus — came under scrutiny from multiple board members during the June 14 meeting.
“I had the opportunity this last year to be on several high school campuses overseeing instruction coaching and such — some campuses were really into the power hour and some had already fallen off, and they said to me, ‘It’s not working,’” KISD board member Brenda Adams said during the June 14 meeting.
Other items on Tuesday’s school board agenda include:
- Water jet system request for proposal
- Resolution regarding Bell County’s 4-H faculty agreement
- Central Texas College dual credit programs
- Texas Education Agency teacher certification waivers
- Resolution approving the conveyance of property
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3buFp5p.
The workshop meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
