Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft will provide the school board with an update on virtual learning plans for the 2021-2022 school year during the upcoming board workshop Tuesday.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of parents have informed Killeen ISD that they prefer to keep their children enrolled in a virtual learning setting.
The district has received 855 requests for a virtual learning option for the 2021-2022 school year, according to the school board workshop agenda. Parents submitted their requests for virtual learning to the district from March 3 to March 26.
“As we prepare for the 2021-2022 school year, we have been collecting enrollment data that will be presented to include instructional modality preferences,” the agenda states. “This will be an opportunity to discuss future plans regarding in-person and virtual learning opportunities for students.”
Other items expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- KISD Early College High School annual report
- KISD Public Health Guide for the 2021-2022 school year
- Instructional planning for the 2021-2022 school year
- Employee health insurance coverage for 2022
- Decommissioning of portable buildings update
- Sheridan Transportation Facility expansion
- Purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://bit.ly/2RSaIxb.
The workshop meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
