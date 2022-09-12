Killeen school board members will vote Tuesday to provide bullet-resistant ballistic shields for the Killeen Independent School District police department.
The shields weigh approximately 17 pounds and cost $5,600 each, according to the school district’s school board agenda.
All officers provided with grant-funded ballistic shields must have either attended 16 hours of ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) training within the last 24 months or commit to attend within the next 24 months, KISD’s agenda states.
Ballistic shields were on hand during the Uvalde massacre that killed 19 students and two teachers; however, video footage revealed, even with the shields, law enforcement didn’t engage the active shooter for more than an hour.
Other items to be discussed Tuesday:
- KISD board single-member districts consultation
- Special education referral, assessment, and ARD process
- ASPIRE program overview
- TEA teacher certification waivers
- Lone Star Investment Pool authorized representative
- Designation of authorized signers of KISD financial documents
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the board room of KISD’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.