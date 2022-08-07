Middle school 15

An illustration of the Killeen Independent School District's 15th middle school.

 Courtesy | Killeen ISD

As one school opens on Chaparral Road in south Killeen, another Killeen Independent School District campus is in its final planning stages.

On Tuesday, the Killeen ISD school board is scheduled to vote on a multi-million-dollar construction proposal for the district’s newest project, Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School, expected to be located just south of Chaparral High School in south Killeen.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.