As one school opens on Chaparral Road in south Killeen, another Killeen Independent School District campus is in its final planning stages.
On Tuesday, the Killeen ISD school board is scheduled to vote on a multi-million-dollar construction proposal for the district’s newest project, Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School, expected to be located just south of Chaparral High School in south Killeen.
Aycock Middle School’s maximum construction cost through Bartlett Cocke General Contractors is expected to not exceed $74,516,384, according to KISD, but with the addition of permitting fees, design and engineering fees, furniture and equipment, the new school will cost an estimated $88.86 million.
According to the district’s agenda, the middle school construction project will include acceleration and deceleration lanes — at a cost of $381,989 — to allow the flow of traffic in an already congested portion of Chaparral Road.
KISD’s Director of Facilities Services Adam Rich will provide an overview of the district’s proposed construction plans on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
- Fiscal year 2023 accelerated instruction budget
- Fiscal year 2023 proposed district budgets
- Proposed 2023 tax rate
- Employee medical, dental, life insurance
- TEA teacher certification waivers
- Remote homebound instruction waiver requests
- Deliberate on purchase, exchange, lease of real property
- Sale of Trimmier Road ‘surplus property’ to the City of Killeen
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the board room of KISD’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
