The design of the Killeen Independent School District’s 15th middle school will be up for a vote at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The district’s newest middle school is expected to be built just south of the new Chaparral High School in south Killeen. The new middle school’s tentative opening date is scheduled for fall of 2024.
Chaparral High School is scheduled to open this fall.
KISD Executive Director for Facilities Services Adam Rich will present the school’s proposed design details at the board meeting Tuesday evening.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be $80 million.
Other items to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- KISD FFA program overview
- Delinquent property tax collections report
- Fiscal Year 2022-2023’s general fund budget
- Flooring life cycle replacement contractors
- 2022-2023 staffing proposal
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of tonight’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3sKo5OA.
The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD-TV Channel 17.
