The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will vote on a general pay increase for more than 6,000 district employees Tuesday.
According to Killeen ISD’s board agenda, David Manley, KISD assistant superintendent of human resources, is expected to propose an 8% general pay increase for qualifying classroom teachers and a 6% general pay increase for all other exempt and nonexempt employees.
The increase would bring a new teacher’s pay, with zero experience, to $56,160 from its current standing at $52,000. According to the district’s proposed pay scale, a new-hire teacher with 20 years experience would be paid $64,160.
The district is also proposing one-time stipend increases for hard-to-fill positions. If approved by the board, new bilingual teachers could earn a one-time stipend of $7,500 and new special education self-contained classroom teachers would be eligible for $5,000 stipends.
To view the school board’s agenda prior to Tuesday’s meeting, go to https://bit.ly/38c2CYp.
Tuesday’s board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The KISD school board will honor service award recipients prior to the meeting at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
