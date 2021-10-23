The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees have approved 50 class-size waiver requests this school year, granting those classrooms the ability to exceed the state-required class-size limit of 22 students.
The Killeen ISD board is expected to vote on 13 additional classroom waivers during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
During the district’s last school board meeting, on Oct. 12, board Vice President Susan Jones questioned KISD’s class-size waiver data, requesting the district provide the board with the number of classes exceeding the state limit at each school.
“It doesn’t show me how many students that teacher has in her classroom,” Jones said.
Three bilingual classrooms at Peebles Elementary School have the highest classroom sizes, according to district data provided in the Oct. 26 agenda.
A Peebles kindergarten bilingual class had 27 students. A first-grade bilingual class at Peebles had 29 students, and a fourth-grade bilingual class had 28 students, according to the data. Those class-size waivers were unanimously approved in a 7-0 vote by the school board on Oct. 12.
Campuses requesting classroom waivers Tuesday include Hay Branch, Maxdale and Skipcha elementary schools.
To view individual classroom class-size waiver data, visit https://bit.ly/3C9PFse.
Other items expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- Cisco Smartnet Renewal Agreement
- Quarterly and annual investment reports
- Annual review of qualified investment brokers/dealers
- Annual review and adoption of board policy
- New course requests for the 2022-2023 school year
- Remote homebound instruction waiver for 2021-2022 school year
- Resolution to provide recruitment incentive
- KISD’s tax roll for 2021
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. It will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
