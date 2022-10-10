Sexual education curriculum recommendations will fall on the shoulders of 40 appointed Killeen ISD parents and community members, and one student.
The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will vote Tuesday on a list of 40 individuals, and one Ellison High School student, appointed to the district’s School Health Advisory Council (SHAC).
“The goal of the SHAC is to ensure the district’s health programs reflect local community values,” KISD’s Tuesday agenda states.
Updates to the Texas Education Code require the school board adopt a resolution giving the advisory council authority to make recommendations on curriculum materials for the school district’s “human sexuality instruction.”
“The proposed resolution directs SHAC to hold at least two public meetings to discuss curriculum materials before adopting recommendations to present to the board,” the agenda states.
The district’s current sex education curriculum is called Living WELL Aware, a Baylor Scott & White online abstinence-based program created by Dr. Patricia J. Sulak, creator of an adolescent sexual health program called Worth the Wait.
In a promotional Living WELL Aware video online, sexual education is described as “only a small part of this wellness program.”
Texas routinely ranks in the top 10 nationwide for the highest number of teen pregnancies. Most recently, a Texas Tribune analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention teen pregnancy data found the state ranks in the top five nationwide for the number of repeat teen pregnancies as well.
In Texas, public school districts are not required to offer sexual education, but if a district chooses to do so, it must be abstinence-based.
In 2020, the Texas State Board of Education passed its first update to the state’s sexual education guidelines since 1997, adding guidance regarding sexual transmitted diseases and birth control, but not gender identity, sexual orientation, or consent.
Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report, hearing
Selection of architect for nutrition equipment replacement
Selection of engineer for roofing life cycle replacement
Discuss superintendent quarterly and summative evaluations
KISD’s next board meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the board room of KISD’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.