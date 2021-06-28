The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will vote on a plan to give teachers incentive payments during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
District administration is recommending the school board approve the proposed teacher incentive allotment spending plan to provide payments to eligible teachers, according to the agenda.
The plan was approved by Education Service Center Region 12 in early June, the agenda states.
The Texas Education Agency would provide funding for the incentive plan in August or September of each year, according to the district. Payments to individual employees would be made before Aug. 31 each summer based on TEA verification, the agenda states.
Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley is expected to present on the agenda item Tuesday.
Other items expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- Employee health insurance benefits for 2022
- High school rezoning map
- Board audit committee report
- Financial audit services request
- Quarterly investment report
- Fiscal year 2022 district budget planning update
- Sheridan Transportation Facility expansion project
- Purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property
- Level III employee grievance - D. Harding
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3gUODbe.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. It will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
