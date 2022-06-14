All Killeen Independent School District high schools will be closed campuses next year — largely putting an end to students eating lunch off campus — after the school board voted 4-2 in favor of the measure Tuesday.
After a lively hourlong discussion, Killeen ISD board President Brett Williams, and board members Brenda Adams, Marvin Rainwater, and JoAnn Purser voted in favor of the change, with Oliver Mintz and Susan Jones voting in opposition. Board member Cullen Mills was not in attendance.
KISD Superintendent John Craft strongly recommended the school board vote to close the campuses for safety reasons.
“We’ve had car accidents; we’ve had serious car accidents,” Craft said. “We’ve had car accidents that involved, unfortunately, loss of life. We’ve had students trespassing into individuals’ yards ... Students leaving campus and coming back under the influence.
“There’s a lot of misconduct that is difficult to maintain once you leave the envelope of the building,” he said.
The superintendent said the measure has been a topic of discussion for years, emphasizing KISD was unique in its open campus policy.
“For members on the board, you know this has been a real concern for 10 years,” he said. “We are an anomaly; this is not a common practice across the state. Open campus lunches do not exist and I firmly believe it is time to do everything we can to keep our campuses safe by closing the lunches.”
Board Vice President Susan Jones offered advice to parents.
“To parents out there, I’d say pack your child a lunch if you’re not happy with what’s being served,” Jones said. “If my student didn’t like lunch, every morning I packed her lunch. That’s what I tell parents: pack your child a lunch. There’s nothing wrong with that.”
Under this new proposal, high school seniors who meet their “College, Career, and Military Readiness criteria” will be exempt from the new policy and still able to eat lunch off campus with their parents’ approval.
Board member Oliver Mintz said he agreed with the premise of closing campuses but asked the school board to delay voting to allow the district to bring back numbers to ensure closing the campuses would be feasible.
“I’m kind of a show-me guy,” Mintz said. “My concern is we’re going to say ‘Yes, close campuses’ when we haven’t done the hard math.”
Board member JoAnn Purser responded to Mintz’s request explaining that she didn’t need or want to see the numbers to make her decision.
“It’s not ours to judge — that’s not our job,” Purser said, adding that the board’s job was to set policy. “It’s not my job to manage the numbers.”
In recent years, Killeen ISD has been unable to offer lunch to every high school student on campus due to cafeteria space limitations — leading to thousands of students leaving campus daily for nearby eateries and gas stations. During the busy lunch hour, when school is in session, it’s common to see students jay-walking in busy thoroughfares.
In 2019, a 15-year-old Ellison High School student was hit by a car during lunchtime. A helicopter was initially called for, but the student was transported by ambulance and was upright and alert, KISD officials said. The incident happened on Trimmier Road in front of a donut shop.
In 2016, another Ellison High student was struck by a car returning from lunch. The injuries put her in a coma for weeks. Also, that year, Shoemaker High had problems with students fighting during the lunch hour, as well as after school, off campus.
In 2015, two students were racing cars on Trimmier Road during their lunch break when they struck another vehicle, causing the deaths of the two occupants inside.
Beginning fall 2022-2023, all high school seniors will have to eat on campus with the exception of those who have completed CCMR criteria.
