The Killeen ISD school board covered a lot of ground during Tuesday night’s board meeting, including approving a resolution to join a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency regarding the Texas A-F Accountability system.
“The lawsuit KISD seeks to join is challenging the lack of transparency in the criteria used as part of the A-F Accountability System,” KISD said in a release Tuesday night. “This means the data expected to be issued this fall for the 2022-2023 school year will be based on a different set of rules than previous A-F ratings and making it impossible to compare the ratings from 2022 and 2023 side by side.”
The Coppers Cove ISD board also voted to join the lawsuit Tuesday.
TEA announced earlier Tuesday the A-F accountability ratings would be delayed a month. The ratings are now expected to be issued in late October.
“Killeen ISD supports implementing increased standards; however, school districts across Texas should receive adequate notice of how the standards will be applied,” according to the release.
In other business, the board voted 6-0 to approve Oct. 9-13 as National Lunch Week, with Board Member Cullin Mills not in attendance.
National School Lunch Week is part of the School Nutrition Association.
President John F. Kennedy created National School Lunch Week in 1962 to promote the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life and the impact it has inside and outside of the classroom. SNA members and their students will celebrate with special menus, events, activities, and much more.
The board went into closed session to discuss possibly adding single-member district seats to the board, which now has only at-large elected seats. This has been discussed since at least 2021 and recently was discussed in detail in closed session during the Aug. 22 meeting.
According to KISD documents linked in the agenda, single-member districts or a combination of these systems might be beneficial to the KISD population. During recent meetings, several factors were considered, including requirements that there can be no more than a 10% deviation between the most populous district and the least populous district; at least 70% of the board must be single-member district members, which is five of the seven KISD trustees; and a demographic analysis using census data must be done every ten years to redraw boundary lines and rebalance, according to the documents.
