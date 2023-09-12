EDUCATION Graphic

The Killeen ISD school board covered a lot of ground during Tuesday night’s board meeting, including approving a resolution to join a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency regarding the Texas A-F Accountability system.

“The lawsuit KISD seeks to join is challenging the lack of transparency in the criteria used as part of the A-F Accountability System,” KISD said in a release Tuesday night. “This means the data expected to be issued this fall for the 2022-2023 school year will be based on a different set of rules than previous A-F ratings and making it impossible to compare the ratings from 2022 and 2023 side by side.”

