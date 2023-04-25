After a 90-minute closed session Tuesday, Killeen ISD board members in attendence voted 6-0 to not renew the contract of embattled former Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown.
Board Vice President Susan Jones was not at the meeting.
Board members offered no comments following the vote.
Before the board went into closed session, about a dozen speakers — mostly co-workers of Brown’s at Chaparral High — took turns at the podium before the board, appealing to trustees on Brown’s behalf.
Brown, who was hired as the first principal of the new campus in 2022, is currently employed by the district but no longer holds the principal’s position at Chaparral.
The Herald reported in February that Brown had allegedly sent inappropriate texts to others during a school activity.
Images of the alleged text conversation between Brown and her administrators surfaced on social media.
In the texts, Brown uses the term “thug ville” in relation to what appears to be a school function.
An assistant principal at the school, Marcus Venus, was also under investigation regarding the text conversation and on paid leave. KISD officials have not revealed his status, other than to say he is still employed.
Tuesday’s board agenda included consideration of a “proposed nonrenewal of the term contract” for Brown in a closed meeting and an action item on the agenda.
One by one, Tuesday evening, teachers, counselors and coaches cited specific instances where they witnessed Brown’s leadership and support of students and staff that could be measured.
One speaker, Rev. Darrick Hendricks quoted from the Bible.
“‘Do not judge, or you too will be judged’ ... Matthew 7:1-2,” Hendricks said.
A consensus of opinion from a majority of the speakers was a sense of safety and security that Brown brought with her to the job.
Some had worked with her at other campuses and voiced their concern that board members might not be willing to renew any contract or consider reinstatement of Brown as principal at Chaparral.
“She cares and wants her students to feel safe,” Emily Jiminez said. Jiminez is an administrative assistant at the school and most recently worked directly with Brown.
Several speakers said they believed that whomever leaked the texts in question may have been acting out of retaliation.
“We should be able to show grace in this situation,” said Vanessa Ortiz, a campus instructional specialist. “We shouldn’t allow the public to judge.”
Others said they believe the campus at Chaparral has become more unruly and less focused since Brown’s departure.
“Students are asking when Gina Brown will be returning,” Tamara Ford said. Ford, who is a counselor at the school, went on to say she isn’t a fan of social media, as she referred to comments as coming from “monsters.”
“You’ve no idea how this has hurt the school,” At-Risk Counselor Renata Adams said. “We shouldn’t allow Gina Brown to be judged by social media.”
Still others pointed to the issue of racism.
“Saying something is ‘thuggish’ or saying ‘thuggville’ isn’t being racist,” Hendricks said.
Katherine Patrick, a teacher at Chaparral, summed up her comments by saying, “This does not define her, and shouldn’t outweigh the good that she has done at the school.”
Kiera Marshall, who worked with Brown at another district, was visibly shaken during her message.
“We need to start healing,” Marshall said. “If one person is not bigger than a single mistake, then what are we teaching our students?”
Following their vote on Brown’s contract Tuesday, board members moved on with additional agenda items.
Reporter
(2) comments
Absolutely the worst decision the school board could have made. This shows just how little the school will do to support their teachers.
Don’t let the door hit you where the good lord split you.
