KISD school board

Keira Marshall speaks during Public Forum on behalf of former Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown at Tuesday's Killeen ISD school board meeting.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease - Herald

After a 90-minute closed session Tuesday, Killeen ISD board members in attendence voted 6-0 to not renew the contract of embattled former Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown.

Board Vice President Susan Jones was not at the meeting.

(2) comments

Lapayasa

Absolutely the worst decision the school board could have made. This shows just how little the school will do to support their teachers.

TextbookProp

Don’t let the door hit you where the good lord split you.

