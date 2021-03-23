Local school bus drivers allege the Killeen Independent School District is forcing bus drivers to drive overcrowded buses — some squeezing three students to a seat during a pandemic — as the district grapples with a 100-plus driver shortage.
Employees say the district’s lack of competitive pay, overcrowded working conditions, and general disrespect for transportation workers has led to the shortage of drivers.
Navy veteran Bill Paquette, 62, said he recently quit the district after one year of being a bus driver because of the negative work environment he encountered in the KISD transportation department.
“Most everything is common sense and common decency, you know,” Paquette said. “The district writes drivers up at the drop of a hat; that’s no way to motivate and encourage team spirit. KISD will throw a bus driver under the bus just to appease a parent. I had to laugh one day when a trainer was saying, ‘We’re all family.’ I said, ‘I don’t know what kind of dysfunctional family you came from, but no, we’re not family.’”
Paquette said he missed his elementary school students who used to call him “Mr. Bill,” but could no longer put up with the treatment he was receiving from KISD.
Daniel Bundrant, a current KISD bus driver of 10 years, said he thinks bus drivers would stick around longer if the district could change the culture in the transportation department.
“We’ve got to have some backing from our higher ups,” Bundrant said Tuesday. “The district is so scared to fight anything; a parent calls in a complaint and they fire people. It’s ridiculous. We’re so scared to mess up one time because it’ll be the one thing we get fired over. A lot of my friends gave up, they were so tired of it, they quit and went to work somewhere else. There’s a constant turnover of people coming in.”
The bus driver shortage has made matters worse, he said, as the district has leaned on other transportation department employees to fill in on vacant routes.
“When they don’t have a driver they start grabbing office personnel and mechanics to fill in,” Bundrant said. “They’re stuck driving a bus and then they aren’t available to do the paperwork they need to do or fix the buses that need to be fixed.”
Paquette, Bundrant, and 9-year KISD bus driver Johnnie “JJ” Williams said the district is currently over 100 drivers short leading to overcrowded buses on some routes.
“I’ve seen buses that are packed to the brim with three kids to every seat,” Bundrant said. “They talk about social distancing and hype it all up, but I’m like, ‘How do we social distance on the bus?’ And they’re like, ‘We don’t. Just get them where they need to go.’ That’s not OK. I have them (students) breathing right behind me. I’ve had COVID once and I definitely don’t want to get it again.”
When asked about the more than 100 vacancies, KISD did not verify the number, but said instead there are “25 vacant routes.”
Pay
The low pay doesn’t help the situation, Bundrant said. Currently, the district offers $14.26 an hour starting wages to new bus drivers, with a the promise of $1,000 bonus after a new hire’s first year.
In a decade of working for the district, Bundrant is making mere cents more than the starting pay of a new hire bus driver, he said.
“There are a lot of drivers who are in the same boat as me,” he said. “People having to figure out what they’re not going to pay this month to get by. Our little bit of pay raises they give us a month is nothing, it equals out to a few cents an hour. Meanwhile, our superintendent is banking ungodly amounts of money.”
Bundrant said he stays with the district because he loves working with children.
“I’ve always worked with kids, even before when I volunteered with the youth at church,” he said. “My family’s been in the education industry a long time. My father is a school bus driver, too. My mother works at one of the middle schools. My wife works at one of the schools.”
Pay, pure and simple, he said, is what would make the largest impact in the transportation department.
“It’s going to come down to the same thing it’s always been — a pay increase. It’s ridiculous that I’ve been working here 10 years and I’m barely making $15 an hour,” Bundrant said.
Williams said the district should raise the bonus pay from $1,000 to $1,500 to entice new bus drivers.
“They need to raise the pay to make us more competitive with other bus drivers in Central Texas,” Williams said. “We’re the lowest paid bus drivers in Central Texas. They’re paying $22 in Pflugerville.”
District response
When asked to respond to the bus drivers’ allegations and provide a current number of bus driver vacancies, the district’s spokeswoman Taina Maya issued the following statement.
“This year the Transportation department has worked extremely hard to consolidate routes across the district thus maximizing our ability to transport students to and from school across all tiers in a timely manner,” Maya said. “There are currently 25 vacant routes that we are working fill.”
In January, Maya said district was trying to hiring at least 75 six-hour bus driver positions but could be hiring more. For years, KISD has had a shortage of available school bus drivers, which is also an issue for school districts nationwide.
In February 2020, KISD said it was nearly 50 drivers short of about 360 bus drivers and related positions it needed at the time to efficiently bus thousands of children to and from school.
Maya sent a link to a “We’re hiring” flyer which reads: We’re hiring school bus drivers. Starting salary $14.26 an hour.
To apply for a school bus driver position with Killeen ISD visit killeenisd.org/human_resources.
