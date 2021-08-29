The Killeen Independent School District is looking to hire 101 school bus drivers to fill current vacancies within the transportation department — a problem made worse by a nationwide bus driver shortage.
But former Killeen ISD bus drivers say the district will continue to struggle to retain drivers if the transportation department’s toxic work environment is not fixed quickly.
KISD has 206 bus drivers to run 204 routes, according to district data provided Wednesday, leaving little room for pandemic-related sick days for transportation workers.
The first week of school, some parents took to social media to broadcast concerns over pickup delays and other transportation issues.
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, KISD Superintendent John Craft noted that the district had a few transportation “kinks” to work on the first week of school, but by the end of the week, “things were really working pretty smoothly.”
Within the first three weeks of August, four bus drivers quit the district, according to district data.
One of those four bus drivers was Araceli Cook, who had been with KISD for two years up until the second day of school, when she quit after she says she was forced to drive a bus with no rear air conditioning on one of the hottest days of the year.
“We all were suffering because it was so hot that day,” Cook said.
Cook, 54, said she comes from a family of transportation workers, that she intends to continue working elsewhere in transportation, but that she could not take it any longer at KISD.
“I love my job,” she said. “I like driving. My passion is transportation, but I am not here to get abused.”
Cook said the maintenance department was unwilling to fix her broken air compressor on the second bus she had break down during the new school year. Her only solution, she said, was to tell the kids to open the windows.
“With all the heat, and the humans in the bus, then when the sun hits the glass in the buses — the sun is like a magnifying glass towards you, whether you have air conditioning or not,” she said.
Problems that led to Cook’s decision to walk away from KISD were long coming, she said, but ones that could have been easily corrected with better communication and understanding from her transportation officials.
“When (drivers) come to talk to you, make some time,” she said. “That’s why you’re in a leadership position.”
Former KISD bus driver Allan Alvarez echoed Cook’s concerns about the transportation department’s unhealthy work environment.
“Retaliation is real at KISD,” Alvarez said. “There’s a clique, in other words. If you’re not a part of it, you’re s--- out of luck.”
Alvarez left the district in May after two years with KISD. A former Austin ISD and Houston ISD bus driver as well, Alvarez said his prior experience allowed him to see the glaring differences between KISD and his former employers.
“Those districts (AISD and HISD) backed you up 100%,” he said. “Whereas, when we had safety concerns, KISD just brushed it off. The KISD transportation department is run by intimidation, threats and retaliation.”
Alvarez and Cook said they hope to see the district work to change the culture of the transportation department, starting at the top level.
“We want to see change,” Cook said. “Change starts with management.”
One change KISD made earlier this year, although not enough to keep Cook and Alvarez on board, was in the form of a pay raise for transportation workers.
KISD increased starting pay for CDL full-time drivers to $17.46 an hour with additional bonuses available. The district also offers a one-time $200 referral bonus for employees that refer drivers to the district.
Those interested in viewing KISD open job postings may go to https://www.killeenisd.org/human_resources.
