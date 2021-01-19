A Killeen Independent School District bus was in a minor accident this morning near the intersection of Great Divide Road and Cottonpatch Drive.
Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for KISD, said there were no injuries as a result of the accident.
The accident also included a Dodge car, according to a post on Facebook.
