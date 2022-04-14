The latest in an ongoing legal battle, the Killeen Independent School District has now countersued a former KISD mother for legal fees claiming she extorted the district in her quest for special education services for her children.
Killeen ISD has filed a counterclaim to recover thousands of dollars in attorneys’ fees and costs from a family who says they had to move from Killeen to Belton ISD to receive appropriate special education services for their children. The Belton family filed a federal lawsuit against KISD last year.
Stephanie Moody, of Belton, alleges that during the years her daughter, Samantha Moody, attended KISD, the district failed to recognize her daughter’s autism and auditory disorder diagnoses, and did not provide special education services legally afforded to her daughter by federal law.
Now, in Belton ISD, Moody says her daughter’s autism diagnosis is recognized and she is receiving special education autism services, whereas KISD refused to offer her daughter autism services during her educational experience with the district.
After years of making her way through the special education complaint process, Moody filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas on Dec. 15, 2021, against KISD and the Texas Education Agency.
Moody’s attorney told the Herald in a statement on Thursday that she will be filing a reply to KISD’s counterclaim.
“The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act explicitly provides that parents of a child with a disability may have a hearing that is open to the public as the parents did here,” said Sonja Kerr with Connell Michael Kerr, LLP. “We look forward to responding to the school’s unfounded counterclaim that is clearly designed to chill parent advocacy.”
KISD answer and counterclaim
In a court document dated April 5, KISD filed a 17-page answer in which it denies all claims made by the Moodys, as well as a counterclaim for an unspecified amount of money.
“We have a responsibility to appropriately allocate and expend the district’s resources,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in an email on Wednesday. “When unsubstantiated claims result in the expenditure of defense attorney fees that detract from the district’s mission, we have an obligation to our community to seek restitution.”
Between 2017 and Nov. 12, 2021, KISD reportedly spent $140,691, on lawyer’s fees and expert witnesses in order to fight the Moody’s special education complaint, according to information obtained by the Herald last year.
In its counterclaim, KISD claims that the Moody’s complaint “was frivolous, unreasonable, or without foundation…” and that the family “…continued to litigate after the litigation became frivolous, unreasonable, or without foundation or was presented for an improper purpose such as to harass, to cause unnecessary delay, or to needlessly increase the cost of litigation. Accordingly, KISD is entitled to its attorneys’ fees and costs.”
The counterclaim accuses Stephanie Moody of using “the provisions of the IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, a federal law) to file repetitive complaints and action against KISD bolster her social-media presence and obtain notoriety on local and national news media and in an effort to extort money from KISD.”
A few weeks ago, on March 29, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — on behalf of the TEA — filed a motion to dismiss the Moodys’ lawsuit.
Moody is not alone in her complaints against KISD. In the past seven years, the Herald has reported on the claims of multiple families, many of whom are Fort Hood military transplants to the area, that KISD failed to provide their children the special education services afforded to them under federal law.
What’s happened so far?
Stephanie Moody began the grievance process in July of 2019, when she submitted a formal complaint to the TEA after not being able to reach an agreement with KISD on special education services for her daughter.
After an investigation, on Sept. 5, 2019, the state education agency sided with Moody on five of the complaints finding them to be in part or fully substantiated, according to TEA’s 23-page report.
KISD appealed the TEA’s decision and hired at least one attorney. In the winter of 2021, Moody and her family moved to Belton ISD, where she says her children are now receiving the special education services they need to succeed educationally.
In contrast to her initial win with the TEA, after a four-day due process hearing in August of 2021 — during which the Moodys and KISD presented witness testimony, exhibits and arguments — a state special education hearing officer on Nov. 15, 2021, sided with KISD in his written opinion.
In previous interviews with the Herald, Moody has said this legal battle should not be about her — it’s about her children, their education, and the special education services KISD refused to provide.
In the state of Texas, it is rare for a parent to win against a school district during a special education due process hearing.
So far this year, 10 special education due process hearings have been decided statewide and all resulted in wins for school districts. During 2021, four of 36 cases - a total of 11 percent - were decided in favor of a student, according to TEA records.
