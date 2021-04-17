The Killeen Independent School District communications team won multiple state awards recently.
“As the environment of providing educational services to students has evolved over the past several years, so has the need to effectively communicate,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said in a press release.
“The Killeen ISD Communications and Marketing team, under the direction of Taina Maya, has risen to these challenges to find new and innovative ways to reach students, parents and the community,”
Maya, KISD’s chief communications and marketing officer, said that timing is the key to good communication.
“The pandemic created a make-or-break moment for our department,” Maya said. “It gave us the opportunity to discover other forms of communication and to operate on a multi-lingual, multi-platform level as we strive to meet the needs of every family within our diverse community.”
From the smallest of graphics to the district’s first marketing video, the Communications and Marketing Department is dedicated to producing high quality content and timely information to best serve the district.
Over the past 18 months, the Communications and Marketing Department has undergone a huge transformation, both operationally and visually, transforming the way the district shares information with not only employees, but with parents and the entire community.
At the annual Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) Conference’s Star Awards, the department received 9 gold awards for their communication efforts in the 2019-2020 school year.
Each district was able to submit works created between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. The Star Awards “provide recognition for the outstanding education communications and projects of members. Judges evaluate each work based on set criteria and award Gold, Silver and Bronze Star Awards,” according to TSPRA’s website.
“This past year has been an incredible journey in rethinking how we do everything possible to ensure students receive a high-quality education, and our Communications and Marketing team has worked diligently to be the go-to source for pertinent information,” said Craft.
Out of the 51 categories that span a variety of media such as programs, reports, writing, photography, graphics, videos, and campaigns, Killeen ISD entered in 11 categories to accumulate 16 awards for the district.
Of these 16 awards, nine received a Gold status:
- Video – Training/Instructional: Free Microsoft Office for all KISD Students and Staff
- Brochure: Recruit, Retain, Retire
- Foundation Campaign: Starmakers, in partnership with the Killeen ISD Education Foundation
- Special Event: Tribute to Valor
- Photo – Sports Subjects: Bobbing the Bobcats
- Photo – Academic Subjects: Hanboks at Haynes
- Photo – Other: 100th Day of School, Stuck on Shoe, Student Section
Five received Silver:
- Video Feature Story: #KISDStrong
- Video Live Event: Virtual Athletic Signing Day
- Video Sports Event: KISDTV Basketball Boys KHS vs EHS
- Photo – Academic Subjects: Fanatic about Fanuc
- Photo – Other: Grant Patrol Makes Huge Holiday Delivery
Two received Bronze:
- Poster: Reclaiming the Mission
- Holiday/Greeting Card: Christmas Cards
Craft praised the team in a press release stating he is “very proud that the Texas School Public Relations Association recognized our district’s tremendous success this past year,” and he “looks forward to the future as [he] knows the team will rise to each and every challenge in effectively communicating across the district.”
The communications department was recognized by the KISD board of trustees for their achievements during the April 13th board meeting.
“Winning isn’t everything,” said Maya, “the real win happens when an employee reaches out to say she’s never been more informed in the 20 years she’s been with the district, than in the past 18 months — that’s an award in my book.”
