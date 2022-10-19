A case of the monkeypox virus was reported at an area high school, according to a letter sent to parents and guardians.
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed Wednesday evening correspondence from the Bell County Health District was sent to Killeen High School parents and guardians regarding the campus' first reported case of monkeypox.
"You are receiving this email because a person on our campus has a confirmed case of monkeypox virus," Dr. Janice K. Smith with the Bell County Health District said in an email to students and staff. "Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, which also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox."
According to the Health District's correspondence, the individual has not been on campus since Oct. 5.
"The Bell County Health District notified us of this case on October 18, 2022," the email stated. "If there are any additional cases, we will share that information with you."
Health district officials do not believe this case of monkeypox is widespread.
In September, the Bell County Public Health District said the number of cases in the local area had reached 11 total cases since the virus was first reported in the area July 29.
Bell County received a limited supply of monkeypox vaccination doses after the Centers for Disease Control released 442,000 doses to state, local and territorial health departments.
The main symptom of the monkeypox virus is a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus, the health district said.
Individuals may also experience swollen lymph nodes: this may happen on one or both sides of your neck, armpits, or groin.
"Individuals deemed as close contacts have already been notified by phone by our district and campus nursing staff," the email stated. "KISD does not have any additional information. If you have any questions, please contact the Bell County Health District:
