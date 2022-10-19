KHS Roos (copy)

Killeen High School students and staff were notified of the campus' first case of monkeypox this week.

A case of the monkeypox virus was reported at an area high school, according to a letter sent to parents and guardians.

Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed Wednesday evening correspondence from the Bell County Health District was sent to Killeen High School parents and guardians regarding the campus' first reported case of monkeypox.

