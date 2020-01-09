Concrete was being poured around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary school consolidation project, a 2018 KISD bond project.
Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman, said via email on Thursday afternoon the concrete was being poured early in the morning because concrete trucks are usually entering the property every 10 to 15 minutes and late pours allow the installer to manage traffic better than during the day. The new elementary school is being built behind Nolan Middle School in central Killeen.
