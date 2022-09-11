Covid-19

In January, dozens of people waited in a sitting area, elbow to elbow, at Killeen’s main COVID testing site, the former Nolan Middle School. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Killeen ISD reported more than 6,000 cases of the virus among students and staff during the 2021-22 school year.

Cases of COVID-19 among students and staff increased threefold across the Killeen Independent School District during the 2021-22 school year.

More than 6,010 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported among students and staff of the Killeen Independent School District during the 2021-22 school year, according to state data.

The Texas Department of State Health Services tracked reported COVID-19 cases at public schools during the 2021-22 school year.
