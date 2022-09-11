In January, dozens of people waited in a sitting area, elbow to elbow, at Killeen’s main COVID testing site, the former Nolan Middle School. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Killeen ISD reported more than 6,000 cases of the virus among students and staff during the 2021-22 school year.
Cases of COVID-19 among students and staff increased threefold across the Killeen Independent School District during the 2021-22 school year.
More than 6,010 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported among students and staff of the Killeen Independent School District during the 2021-22 school year, according to state data.
The year prior, when the district had a virtual option for students and a face mask mandate, Killeen ISD reported about 1,600 COVID cases to the state for the entire 2020-2021 school year, state data shows.
Some may want to believe the pandemic is over, but as many students, educators and health professionals will tell you, the COVID-19 virus is still on the prowl.
Most recently, according to KISD, another 650 positive cases were reported in the month of August alone.
During the 2021-22 school year, KISD provided a daily website where parents, students, staff and the public could find out how many COVID-19 cases were active at any school at any given time. Similarly, Copperas Cove ISD provided a weekly snapshot of COVID-19 cases. Neither district has a COVID-19 online tracker available for the 2022-23 school year.
The Texas Department of State Health Services’ website says public schools are no longer required to report positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses, although many districts continue to track the infectious virus internally.
Killeen
In response to a Herald inquiry, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said the district recorded 657 cases of COVID-19 during the month of August.
More than 575,000 student and 150,586 staff cases were reported from public schools statewide during the 2021-22 school year, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Texas is one of seven states in the country that banned public facilities, including schools, from mandating face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exempt from the Texas’s ban on mask mandates, schools located on the Fort Hood Army base were required to follow federal guidelines requiring masks.
A look at Fort Hood schools shows some kept their student COVID-19 cases below 10%, but one masked school stood out with the second-highest rate of student COVID-19 transmission among the district — Audie Murphy Middle School — where 18% of the students reported positive COVID-19 cases despite having a face mask policy.
The highest rate of COVID-19 at any KISD school was found in south Killeen at Saegert Elementary, where student cases accounted for about 21% of the school’s student population.
“The district is adhering to all COVID-19 requirements and continues to encourage families and employees to practice personal responsibility,” Maya said Thursday. “We remain in communication with the Bell County Health District, and our district warehouse provides free personal protective equipment to all KISD facilities. Currently the district does not have plans to publish a COVID-19 dashboard on our website. If an employee or student is not feeling well, they are encouraged to stay home and if they test positive for COVID-19 they must report it to us as outlined in the latest (Texas Education Agency) guidance.”
Copperas Cove
During the month of August, the Copperas Cove Independent School District reported 201 cases of COVID-19, according to CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd.
Looking at Cove COVID-19 data from the 2021-22 school year, S.C. Lee Junior High and Martin Walker Elementary schools were the CCISD campuses with the highest rate of COVID-19 cases among students, where student cases accounted for about 22% of each campus’ student population, according to the state’s database.
In response to a Herald inquiry, Sledd said the district continues to report COVID-19 cases weekly to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
