The Killeen Independent School District’s release of former bus driver William “Bill” Jones’ termination record raised more questions than it answered, according to Jones’ family.
Killeen ISD bus driver William “Bill” Jones died by suicide less than 24 hours after he was terminated by Killeen ISD following an accident involving a middle school student and a Ford F-150 on the first day of in-person school, Aug. 31. Jones was driving the school bus that day, when police said he failed to activate the flashing warning lights and equipment during a bus stop. When a child got off the bus, and then crossed the street, he was hit by the passing pickup, causing serious injury to the student. Read more here: https://bit.ly/39Knjsa.
In the wake of his father’s death, Rolland Jones, the son of the deceased bus driver, told the Herald he has lasting questions about Killeen ISD’s termination and accident investigation protocol within the district’s transportation department. Read more from Rolland Jones here: https://bit.ly/3cPtJIv.
A one-page employee exit report was provided to the Herald late Friday afternoon. The report includes illegible signatures of two district personnel dated Sept. 1, the day Mr. Jones was fired from the transportation department after 12 years with the district.
The space where the terminated employee’s signature should be reads “unavailable for signature” and is dated Sept. 2, the day after Jones’ death. Jones died by suicide at Cedar Gap Park in Harker Heights on Sept. 1.
The “reason for separation” space is also left blank under the employee and employer sections of the district’s employee exit report.
“That (employee exit report) was very interesting,” Jones said. “I know he (William Jones) was present the next day. He left the day of the accident. He went into KISD to meet with the transportation supervisor the next morning.”
Although he has no proof, the younger Jones said he believes a KISD supervisor told his father that he could receive jail time for the accident, which may have led to the suicide. When the Herald asked KISD for what was said to the elder Jones when he was fired, KISD said they don’t have documentation of the conversation.
The Herald has requested a copy of Jones’ citation from the Killeen Police Department. KPD forwarded the Herald’s request to Belinda Robertson, executive assistant for the Killeen Municipal Court. Robertson told the Herald Tuesday, “There is no citation filed with the Municipal Court for Mr. William Jones.” The Herald filed a second request for a copy of the citation with the Killeen Police Department late Tuesday.
Rolland Jones said he found it odd that his dad didn’t sign the district’s employee exit report during his last meeting at KISD.
“I don’t know how it works in any other place, but when you do an exit interview you’re supposed to sign before you leave,” Rolland Jones said.
The district’s spokeswoman released the following response to the Herald’s questions about the employee exit report and lack of employee signature.
“In a normal situation, the supervisor would meet with the employee and then send the internal recommendation for termination letter to Auxiliary Human Resources who would then review it, and then communicate with the employee (as able) to move forward with the termination process,” Maya said. “Unfortunately, in this situation, Mr. Jones was not able to return to complete the formal process. The termination process normally entails several steps and occurs over several days. If an employee is not available to sign a letter (for example job abandonment) the form is processed by HR.”
Maya said the district completed an “internal investigation” into the Aug. 31 accident on Sept. 1. The Herald requested a copy of the internal investigation report from the district on Tuesday. The district forwarded the Herald’s request to the district’s public information department Tuesday afternoon.
Another point of contention between the district and Rolland Jones surrounds Jones’ account of a communication breakdown with the district following his father’s passing.
The district disputed Jones’ account Monday saying, “Mr. Rolland Jones’ allegations that he has reached out to KISD and never received a response from the district is not true,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said by email Monday. “I have personally corresponded with him a few times and I know (Deputy Superintendent) Dr. (Eric) Penrod has also spoken to him a couple of times.”
The younger Jones told the Herald Tuesday he felt his credibility was attacked by the district’s response.
“I just read KISD’s response that called my integrity into question which I expected,” Jones said via email Tuesday. “Two auto-generated responses from their email system and one return phone call saying they sympathize and would look into the matter and get back to me does not constitute effective nor meaningful dialogue. I left voicemails after the emails (all unanswered). Also interesting to note the absence of a signature on the exit form. The truth speaks for itself.”
Rolland Jones said he hopes to find out more information related to his father’s termination in coming days and weeks.
“Finding out the truth is never a game,” Rolland Jones said.
(0) comments
