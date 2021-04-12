The Killeen Independent School District denied the Herald’s request for video footage pertaining to a recent alleged assault of a bus driver, citing federal protections.
On Thursday, Killeen ISD’s public information department cited The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) in their denial of the video footage.
“The video requested is part of a student’s discipline record and contains personally identifiable information of the student,” the district stated in their April 8 email to the Herald. “Thus, the district is unable to release the audio or video footage as it is protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.”
On March 24, the Herald received multiple calls and emails from people saying a bus driver was assaulted by a student at about 4 p.m. that day. Reportedly, students fled the bus during the altercation through the bus’ emergency exit.
When asked for details about the March 24th incident, Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said, “The situation is currently under investigation.”
No other information was released.
On March 25, the Herald requested a copy of the audio and video footage taken on the bus in which the alleged assault occurred.
Monday the Herald requested an edited copy of the video with blurred-out faces to protect the student’s identity while maintaining public transparency.
KISD did not immediately reply to the Herald’s revised request.
