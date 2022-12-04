A deaf Harker Heights High School student had a health emergency on campus Tuesday when her blood sugar reached 400, something her mother warned might happen after her sign language interpreter was abruptly fired.

“This is totally unacceptable,” Jennifer Evangelista, mother of the Heights High sophomore, said by phone Wednesday. “She has a number of health issues, including epilepsy, so when my daughter feels stressed, with a lot of anxiety — that starts to mess around with her sugar levels.”

Harker Heights High School

Harker Heights High School, 1001 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 Road, was seen Saturday. Heights High is one of three campuses that houses Killeen ISD's Regional Day School Program for the Deaf. On Nov. 18, Killeen ISD terminated more than a dozen sign language interpreters leaving some students without the ability to communicate.
Eastern Hills Middle School

Eastern Hills Middle School, 300 Indian Trail in Harker Heights, is one of three campuses that house Killeen ISD's Regional Day School Program for the Deaf. On Nov. 18, Killeen ISD terminated more than a dozen sign language interpreters leaving some students without the ability to communicate.
Timber Ridge Elementary School

Timber Ridge Elementary School, 5402 White Rock Drive in Killeen, was seen Saturday. The school is one of three campuses that houses Killeen ISD's Regional Day School Program for the Deaf. On Nov. 18, Killeen ISD terminated more than a dozen sign language interpreters leaving some students without the ability to communicate.
KISD Janice Peronto

Killeen Independent School District Executive Director of Special Education Janice Peronto.
Download PDF Review of KISD's Regional Day School Program for the Deaf
An October review performed by Education Service Center Region 11 consultants, issued 'considerations' to Killeen ISD regarding its day school program for deaf and hard of hearing students. On Nov. 18, Killeen ISD terminated more than a dozen sign language interpreters due to a lack of state certification.
Timber Ridge Elementary School

A sign at Timber Ridge Elementary School, 5402 White Rock Drive in Killeen, was seen Saturday. The school is one of three campuses that houses Killeen ISD's Regional Day School Program for the Deaf. On Nov. 18, Killeen ISD terminated more than a dozen sign language interpreters leaving some students without the ability to communicate.
Nov. 30 KISD letter to parents

Killeen ISD informed parents of deaf and hard-of-hearing students on Nov. 30 interpreters were "relieved of their duties."

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Locations

(4) comments

Kdhadr59
Kdhadr59

There are always two sides to every story.

Report Add Reply
Jules0618

Sad .

Report Add Reply
Jules0618

My granddaughter goes to Timber ridge she hides and cries because she doesn't want to go to school without and interpreter she is completely deaf ..

Report Add Reply
Harry Jenkins

Completely Bad Behavior? Not setting a good example for Our Future Leaders! I say we Fire the Superintendent without Notice Today and Get back to Teaching, He is the Ultimate Person responsible, Where is His Expertise? This system is Out of control and needs a new system of control !

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.