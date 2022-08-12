Killeen ISD held a news conference Friday morning to announce its partnership with Safe Place, a nationwide national youth outreach, for the upcoming school year and onward. The district also addressed community concerns about school safety, the ongoing teacher shortage and expected traffic delays around the new Chaparral High School. Classes at all KISD schools begin Monday.
Safe Place Partnership
KISD announced it has partnered with Safe Place, a nationwide national youth outreach and prevention program that provides access to immediate help and supportive resources for youth in need. This program will allow for students and community youth to go to the school to receive help from school staff and certified individuals through the program. Darrell Ross, a case manager for Central Texas Youth Services with Safe Space, spoke more about the program and how it plans to help local youth in Killeen.
“Safe place in Killeen took a hit because of COVID. We lost a lot of sites and we weren’t able to do as much community outreach,” Ross said.
Ross hopes that the partnership with KISD can help reenergize the program.
“We are doubling the amount of sites and doing a lot more community outreach, really just letting the local youth know that there is another place where they can go to receive help,” he said.
Every employee at the school district will be trained to know what Safe Place is, officials said.
“The way we envision it is a student or local youth can go to anybody on campus and say ‘I need safe place’ where they can then be directed to office staff who will contact Safe Place personnel,” Ross.
Each school office will be provided a safe place procedure sheet that tell step by step how to proceed with getting the youth to a safe place in the school and contacting the proper authorities.
To help get the word out to the youth when school starts Safe Place will have tables set up on campus to inform students about thew program and how to get help if needed.
“It all depends on the situation that is going on,” Ross said.
In the examples given, Ross said the program will provide that youth with a safe place to talk to someone. If the child has a home situation where they do not feel safe, Safe Place can transport the child to the programs Youth shelter in Killeen and notify both the parents and — if needed — local authorities.
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said he thought the partnership would be a good fit for the community and the district.
“Our campuses are located within neighborhoods so it only make sense that our campuses be a place where individuals can come when they are experiencing a need,” he said.
Local youth do not have to be a student at the designated campus to receive help from the program.
KISD says this program will not hinder safety on campus as other safety measures are being implemented.
The program designates schools, fire stations, libraries, and other youth-friendly organizations as Safe Place locations, which display the yellow and black sign.
To learn more about Safe Place, go to https://www.nationalsafeplace.org/.
Community Concerns
After the news conference with Safe Place, Craft answered questions about the district’s safety measures and what KISD is doing to heighten security on campuses.
“We are going to be monitoring interior and exterior doors to ensure they are locked at all times during the instructional day,” Craft said.
Campus staff will be conducting checks of these doors and keeping logs to ensure that all door locks are properly functioning. Staff are also making sure that all camera and alarm systems are functional, officials said.
These logs are available to the public if requested.
“These logs are available in the effort of full transparency. It is not so much as a parental dissemination as it is to ensure accountability on our part that these checks are being done and being done thoroughly,” Craft said.
KISD has also implemented metal detectors across all high school campuses.
“This is a new type of system that allows for a faster type of processing and will be random-type environment. This will also include sporting events.” Craft said.
Craft described it similar to security screenings at a concert or NFL game. He said schools will have both portable walk-through metal detectors and wands on campuses, but they will be deployed randomly throughout the year. “This is not new, we have been implementing metal detectors into schools for quite some time now. It is just a new system.”
KISD staff are also participating in new and updated active-shooter training as part of KISD’s annual training, officials said.
“This is truly a community approach,” Craft said. “We have to be vigilant as we are bringing students to school and pick them up.”
District officials continue to encourage residents, parents, students and staff to anonymously report safety concerns or bullying to KISD by visiting kisdissafe.com.
When it comes to traffic concerns at the new Chaparral High School in south Killeen, Craft said the district will be assessing the traffic starting on Monday and make adjustments as needed over the first few weeks of school.
“We will be watching the traffic flow and we are prepared for delays as everyone is learning the new routine,” he said.
Craft said the district will be working closely with Killeen Police department and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department to help navigate Chaparral Road, which is a two-lane road except directly in front of the new school.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department advised Chaparral Road motorists to expect delays Monday through Friday during Chaparral High School’s first week of operation. Police also suggested the motorists who are accustomed to traveling Chaparral Road, and are not going to the school, to find another route to their destination.
Staff Shortage
While the nationwide teacher shortage is still occurring, Craft said KISD is in a much better position now that it was in 2021-2022 school year.
“As of Thursday, there is now only about 80 vacant positions,” Craft said. The district had over 200 vacancies at the beginning of the 2021 fall semester.
“We usually always start the school year with 50 to 100 vacancies, but that is just because of our scale,” he said.
KISD has 52 campuses with over 7,000 employees with 3,200 of them being teachers, officials said. About 44,000 students are expected to attend classes this school year.
Craft acknowledged there was a still a shortage of bus drivers but mentioned there is often a shortage at the beginning of the school year for many departments.
“We believe at this point in time we will be able to make every bus route work. We are still hiring approximately 20 bus drivers but in comparison to last year, at the time, we were about 80 drivers short.”
Craft said the KISD Transportation Department is working to consolidate 400 bus routes to try to economize as much as possible.
“We are much better staffed that we were last year across the board,” he said.
