Killeen Independent School District once again is being honored for its financial reporting.
Out of 1,247 public school districts in Texas, only 75 including Killeen ISD have received “Transparency Stars” from state agencies.
Killeen ISD enters the second year with a star in the area of “Traditional Finances,” which recognizes entities for their outstanding efforts in making their spending and revenue information readily available, according to a news release from KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya.
“The Transparency Stars program recognizes local governments across Texas that are striving to meet a high standard for financial transparency online. These efforts provide citizens with clear, consistent information about public spending in user-friendly formats,” according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.
Additionally, in final ratings, Killeen ISD has once again earned a perfect score of 100 from the Texas Education Agency for the school district’s careful and efficient use of the taxpayer’s money, a preliminary report from the state agency shows.
The report was made at the Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees.
The preliminary report showed KISD has earned a “Superior” rating, a letter grade “A”, and a perfect numerical score, 100 out of 100 possible points from the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The state system “ensures that Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and that they improve those practices. The system is designed to encourage Texas public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes,” according to the Texas Education Agency. The rating is based on 15 indicators that include results of the annual external audit, debt management, fund balance, and administrative cost ratio, among other financial indicators.
Killeen ISD has received a “Superior” rating every year since the first system’s inception in 2001.
