EDUCATION Graphic

In the first of two meetings scheduled by the Board of Trustees at Killeen ISD this week, members will handle a full agenda when they convene at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The KISD Education Foundation will announce the 2023 professional learning grants to be awarded to four primary campuses and one to Secondary Learning Services for a total of $34,438.28. In the fall, the Foundation awarded $95,741.79 in grants.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.