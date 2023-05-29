In the first of two meetings scheduled by the Board of Trustees at Killeen ISD this week, members will handle a full agenda when they convene at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The KISD Education Foundation will announce the 2023 professional learning grants to be awarded to four primary campuses and one to Secondary Learning Services for a total of $34,438.28. In the fall, the Foundation awarded $95,741.79 in grants.
In other business, trustees will vote on new curriculum sources in instructional materials for elementary learning for next year. Costs for this will be funded from the district’s Instructional Materials Allotment.
Board members will be presented with five quotes which include:
Mind Education at a cost of $381,300 for math software licensing and updates, access to on-demand professional learning and tutorials an an assessment support tool.
Istation at a cost of $311,114.75 for reading achievement and Spanish literacy software.
Studies Weekly at a cost of $391,114.60 for social studies curriculum.
Accelerate learning Inc. at a cost of $33,920.25 for online STEM curriculum for grades 4 and 5.
Savvas Learning Company at a cost of $16,705.81 for Inspire Literacy materials.
Trustees will also vote on the procurement of instructional materials for the district’s phonics curriculum from Benchmark Education Company. The curriculum uses systematic direct instruction in kindergarten through third grades. According to the agenda, the cost of $1,277,766 will be paid using Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds.
Board members will also consider approving an agreement with the City of Killeen to modify the service boundaries of West Bell Water Supply Corporation to provide water service to the new Aycock Middle School in South Killeen.
Finally, board members are scheduled to discuss a pay system review presentation by the Texas Association of School Boards for compensation and benefits of district employees.
In a special called meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, school board members will meet to announce a lone finalist for the open position of Superintendent of Schools.
