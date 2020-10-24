Leadership at every level and every age group is important, especially in times of uncertainty and transition.
So, the beat went on as usual for an annual gathering of elementary school student council leaders this month in a conference held virtually for groups across a broad swath of Central Texas.
Three Killeen ISD student councils participated in the virtual leadership conference Oct. 15 — Harker Heights, Hay Branch and Reeces Creek elementary schools.
Normally, about a dozen student councils gather for the regional event at the Jackson Professional Learning Center in Killeen. This year, council officers met on their campuses, participating with peers from other schools virtually.
State trainer Kimmie Etheredge, a retired elementary principal, led the students in small- and large-group discussions, role play, video and songs.
At times, adult advisors met in separate virtual rooms, still physically with their students.
For the Reeces Creek group, the virtual conference was a first since student council is new to the school this year.
Fifth-grader Isibell Olalde is the president of the fledgling council. She’s also new to the school this year.
“This school made me feel like I could be more,” she said, explaining her excitement to be a leader at Reeces Creek in her first year at the campus. “It’s exciting to show others how to be a good student.”
Already, the new fifth-grade student council president is coming up with ideas like a recycling effort and a garden.
“We’re going to learn about responsibility and maturity, how to be a leader,” she said during a break in the virtual conference. “We’re learning to (be a good example) to other kids.”
Near the start of the virtual session, Etheredge pointed out the conference theme – “Bold, Brave Leaders” – a concept students chose prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, she said.
Regardless of the issues of the day, the trainer said, student leaders must be willing to delegate responsibility, include others and step outside personal comfort zones.
Reeces Creek school counselor Shana Heikkinen is also new to the school, but not to leading elementary student councils.
“We will be meeting together to create agendas and get organized,” she said, praising her students’ early enthusiasm.
“I love student council because kids get the opportunity for being responsible to lead,” she said. “They are very excited.”
Fifth-grader Kevin Artis, the group’s vice president, has attended the school since pre-kindergarten. He was excited to learn more about the role of student council officers.
“I like that I get to make choices that can affect the whole school,” he said. “It’s like a government in the school. Kids can help make decisions. I think it will also help us in our careers.”
