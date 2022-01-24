The Killeen Independent School District will provide an estimate of 2022-2023 student enrollment during a school board meeting Tuesday.
According to Killeen ISD’s preliminary data, the district is expected to grow 0.47% - 206 students - by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
KISD’s peak enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year was 44,113 - an increase of 0.22% from 2020-2021.
Other items to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- Fiscal year 2021 financial and compliance reports
- Employee leave related to COVID absences
- Audit program management review & risk assessment
- December-January board audit committee meetings
- Audit committee charter
- Adolescent wellness and membership roster
- General Fund transfer to the Strategic Facilities Plan
Public forum will be held later than usual Tuesday after the board meets with attorneys in closed session regarding “trustee elections and related issues.”
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3rKpHrj.
The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.