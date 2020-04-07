The Killeen Independent School District is exploring a contingency plan that would include a virtual graduation because of concerns over the coronavirus, according to an email late Tuesday from Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district.
The district’s schools are currently closed until May 4. Should Gov. Greg Abbott extend the closure beyond that date, the district will move to the alternative plan for graduation, according to Maya.
Maya said that unless circumstances change, holding a traditional commencement will pose challenges to the health and well-being of all graduates, staff and family members.
“We cannot begin to express the disappointment we feel as a district for our seniors and their families during this time,” Maya said. “Daily routines have drastically changed, and while we recognize the impact of these tough decisions, we also know there are experiences we will never be able to emulate virtually.”
If a virtual graduation is held, the program will be available online, on KISD TV Channel 17, on DVD, and in a downloadable format, according to Maya.
