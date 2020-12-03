The Killeen Independent School District has named three new principals of elementary schools.
The three veteran educators have a total of 50 years of experience in early childhood education and were appointed Thursday as principals of the three newest elementary consolidation campuses, according to a news release from KISD.
Superintendent John Craft announced the appointments of Jennifer Carranza as principal of Clifton Park Elementary near Florence Road and Jasper Road, Jessica Taylor as principal of Pershing Park Elementary near Alta Vista Drive, and Tammy Thornhill as principal of Killeen Elementary off Rancier Avenue.
The three elementary consolidation campuses are a part of the 2018 bond, and they are replacing four schools that are more than 50 years old with modern learning facilities, according to the release.
Killeen Elementary School will replace two of the oldest schools in the district, East Ward and West Ward Elementary, and will open for the 2021/2022 school year.
The new Pershing Park Elementary school will open in January 2021 to serve current Pershing Park students, and in the summer of 2021 the students at Sugar Loaf Elementary will join the Pershing Park campus.
The new Clifton Park Elementary school will combine Bellaire Elementary and the old Clifton Park with an opening date of August 2021, according to the release.
After more than 30 years of education service in KISD, Maryann Ramos, principal of Clear Creek Elementary announced her retirement in December, according to the release.
Jessica Brading will serve as the interim principal for Clear Creek. Brading has a master’s degree in educational leadership. She has served the students of Clear Creek Elementary for 11 years and is currently the assistant principal.
“While there will be many tasks ahead with opening new campuses, we know the newly appointed leaders and their staff will navigate any challenges presented to provide phenomenal learning opportunities for many generations of students to come,” Craft said.
