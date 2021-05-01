There have been 1,764 positive cases of the coronavirus among both students and staff within the Killeen Independent School District since March 2020 as of Saturday.
At the elementary level, 381 students and 451 staff have tested positive. At KISD middle schools, 227 students and 145 staff have tested positive, and 280 students and 151 staff have tested positive at high schools, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, https://www.killeenisd.org/dashboard.
A total of 129 staff members have tested positive at KISD’s non-campus buildings.
At least two teachers have died from complications with the virus.
There were 24 active cases of the virus — 19 students and 5 staff members — in the district as of Saturday, according to KISD.
The school district keeps track of the active cases, by school, on its website. Alice W. Douse Elementary had the highest total of COVID-19 cases with four active student cases reported over the past week.
Here is a look at active coronavirus cases at KISD schools, as of Saturday:
School name / Staff / Students
Alice W. Douse 0/4
Bellaire 1/0
Brookhaven 0/0
Cedar Valley 1/0
Clarke 0/0
Clear Creek 0/0
Clifton Park 0/0
Dr. Joseph A. Fowler 1/0
Harker Heights Elementary 0/0
Hay Branch 0/0
Haynes 0/0
Iduma 0/0
Ira Cross 0/1
Maude Moore Wood 0/0
Maxdale 0/0
Meadows 0/0
Montague Village 0/0
Mountain View 0/0
Nolanville 0/0
Oveta Culp Hobby 0/2
Peebles 0/0
Pershing Park 0/0
Reeces Creek 0/0
Richard E. Cavazos 0/0
Saegert 0/1
Skipcha 0/1
Sugar Loaf 0/0
Timber Ridge 0/0
Trimmier 0/1
Venable Village 0/0
West Ward 0/0
Willow Springs 0/0
Audie Murphy 0/0
Charles E. Patterson 0/2
Eastern Hills 0/0
Gateway Middle School 0/0
Liberty Hill 0/0
Live Oak Ridge 1/1
Manor 0/1
Nolan 0/0
Palo Alto 0/1
Rancier 0/1
Roy J. Smith 0/2
Union Grove 0/0
Ellison High School 0/1
Early College High School 0/0
Gateway High School 0/0
Harker Heights High School 0/0
Killeen High School 0/0
Shoemaker High School 0/0
KISD Career Center 0/0
Pathways Academic Campus 0/0
Non-campus buildings: 1/0
Total KISD active cases: Staff: 5 Students: 19
