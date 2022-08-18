KISD Reports

Killeen ISD’s top investigator, a former DEA agent, has investigated educators, administrators, students and more

A dispute between the Killeen Daily Herald and the Killeen Independent School District is now in the hands of the Texas Attorney General, again.

The school district denied the Herald’s July 15 request for missing exhibits to KISD’s investigative reports released responsive to the Herald’s now almost-one-year-old open records request.

