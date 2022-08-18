A dispute between the Killeen Daily Herald and the Killeen Independent School District is now in the hands of the Texas Attorney General, again.
The school district denied the Herald’s July 15 request for missing exhibits to KISD’s investigative reports released responsive to the Herald’s now almost-one-year-old open records request.
In September 2021, the newspaper asked for all internal audit reports and administrative investigative reports from KISD’s Director of Safety and Investigations Charles Kelley. This past June, after multiple Attorney General decisions, the district began releasing responsive documents. On Friday, the district released the final selection of reports to the Herald — totaling 73 investigative reports.
Now, KISD has asked the Texas Attorney General’s Office to rule in favor of withholding more than 300 supporting exhibits excluded from the district’s release of investigative reports.
The newspaper responded Friday to the district’s Attorney General request.
The Herald denies the district’s claim that the reports’ exhibits, which provide supporting evidence for each investigation, are “separate documents” exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.
In the district’s Aug. 9 request, KISD included a “representative sample” of exhibits the Herald contends is misleading to the Attorney General’s office.
The exhibits requested include audio and video recordings, social media posts, as well as written and verbal statements from those investigated regarding serious claims of sexual harassment, assault, theft and inappropriate relationships within the district.
In one sample the district provided the Attorney General, KISD says video footage cited in an investigation into allegations a custodian stole $800 from a teacher shouldn’t be released for safety reasons because it would reveal “locations, camera angles, video quality.”
In that report, the district cited the custodian’s “suspicious manner” seen on hallway video footage to support the claim the employee allegedly stole $800.
The Herald contends it is necessary to review that footage, and all the other excluded exhibits, to verify if the district’s investigative statements are true.
The Herald asked the Attorney General to deny the district’s request, thus requiring the release of more than 300 exhibits.
The Texas Attorney General’s office has until mid-October to respond.
