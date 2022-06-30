A plan originally pitched as a way to increase safety at Killeen Independent School District high schools will come with additional disciplinary measures and a window of time when students’ locations are largely unknown.
On June 14, the Killeen ISD board of trustees voted 4-2, with one board member absent, in favor of a closed lunch policy, with limited senior exceptions.
On Tuesday, board members reviewed the topic again.
The district is implementing a flexible “Power Hour” lunch schedule to provide students with in-school tutoring options, officials say, allowing students who fall behind a chance to catch up during the day.
Under this new plan, according to a draft Power Hour handbook, struggling students will face escalating disciplinary action if they do not attend mandatory tutoring sessions — potentially leading up to an alternative disciplinary school placement if students do not comply.
Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown, who has prior experience implementing Power Hour at a high school campus in Pflugerville ISD, explained how Power Hour would hold students accountable.
“The good thing about Power Hour is that when you have a student who is not doing what they’re supposed to be doing, and you call a parent meeting, and you show them the opportunities that the student has to engage in tutoring during the day, the parents almost 99.9% of the time put that back on the student and say, ‘Well, that’s your responsibility to do that,’” she said.
Safety
During this one-hour block, about 9,500 high school students will have the ability to eat almost anywhere on their respective campuses.
In the event of an emergency situation during Power Hour, KISD administrators would to turn to club sign-in sheets, off-campus ID tags, and word of mouth to locate students.
“Students are creatures of habit,” Brown told the board Tuesday. “They will very quickly find the places in the building that they want to gather and with the people they want to gather. I was telling Ms. Harris, it’d take us no longer than 5 to 6 minutes to find a student, even if we didn’t have them signed in somewhere, because adults got to know where students lived during that time and students got to know where students lived at that time.”
Board member Oliver Mintz pressed the district to work out the “safety component” on the plan Tuesday.
“Absolutely do not forget the security component of this,” Mintz said. “We have people in different places, doing different things at different times, I would urge you to run some type of drill during Power Hour to make sure we have that locked down.”
