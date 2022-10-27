A Killeen student was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly resisting arrest, according to the Killeen Independent School District.
An Ellison High School student was arrested by Killeen ISD police Wednesday, Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed Thursday.
"One Ellison student was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) by KISD Police for resisting arrest, following an altercation after school," Maya said. "Officers have identified other students involved and will be citing them. All students found to be involved will face disciplinary consequences as outlined in the student code of conduct."
An email to parents Wednesday from Ellison Principal David Dominguez said campus police officers responded to the campus quickly Wednesday afternoon.
"During dismissal this afternoon (Wednesday) a group of students engaged in an altercation," the principal said in his communication to parents Wednesday. "Our campus police officers and administrators quickly responded and brought the incident under control. One student was taken into police custody for resisting during the altercation."
Maya said the Killeen Police Department did not respond to the call at Ellison, and confirmed parents were notified of the arrest by the campus principal.
"Our top concern is the safety of our students and staff and this type of behavior will never be tolerated," Maya said.
