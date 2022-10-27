Ellison High School

Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road in Killeen.

 Courtesy Photo

A Killeen student was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly resisting arrest, according to the Killeen Independent School District.

An Ellison High School student was arrested by Killeen ISD police Wednesday, Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed Thursday.

Ellison

Ellison High School principal David Dominguez

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.