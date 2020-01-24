The Killeen Independent School District has hired a new chief human resources officer, according to a news release from Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman.
Jessica Neyman will be joining KISD from Georgetown ISD, where she was the director of human resources.
She will oversee employee recruitment, hiring and retention as well as managing performance and facilitating employment engagement, according to the release.
Throughout her career, Neyman has developed and implemented numerous district policies in compliance with federal and state employment laws, according to the release.
Neyman got her doctorate degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College.
