Killeen ISD officials went into further detail Wednesday about the school district’s decision to join a long list of other Texas school systems in a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency over the release of A-F grade accountability ratings for schools.
“We have decided to join the lawsuit against TEA on accountability,” KISD Superintend Jo Ann Fey said during the news conference at KISD’s headquarters on North W.S. Young Drive. “I still publicly applaud the work by educators to increase the rigor in how we teach and asses our students. I love that we can disaggregate data by demographic and sub populations. This allows the system to understand the key work that needs to be done and for whom.”
Fey, who became KISD’s top administrator earlier this year, said she has always welcomed accountability, but it can be a struggle.
“Accountability is complex; it is unyielding ... ever changing ... and will always be exhausting. This is the second time ever in my career that I have felt deflated and disheartened by decisions made at TEA, who made a leadership choice to change the test and the accountability system in the same year. I applaud the movement towards rigorous expectations but while the pandemic may be over for some, the pandemic after-burn is still alive and well to our students, their families and our teachers.”
The accountability system was passed as House Bill 22 in 2017 by Texas Legislature. The bill established the system to evaluate the academic performance of Texas public schools. It wasn’t until 2019, however, that A-F ratings were given to campuses across Texas.
According to the TEA website, the rating system is a tool that evaluates how well districts and campuses help students reach certain learning goals.
A-F ratings must balance multiple objectives to ensure a transparent and fair system and are based on student achievement, how student progress and grow, and how districts close academic performance gaps among certain groups of students.
Previously, districts could earn an A grade if 60% of students were considered career and college ready. In 2023, TEA raised the threshold to 88% for the top grade.
Fey said TEA should be held responsible for the changes and the effects it has on the schools of Texas.
“We have a significant resource deficit with no end in sight,” Fey said. “Regardless, changing the test, the scores, and not providing ample time to consume and digest these changes is simply unjust. It is unjust for our staff, for our students and for our communities. In particular, these changes are inherently harmful to all districts in Texas but even more so to large majority minority systems like KISD.”
Fey gave a local example of how the changes to the scores and rules by which the campuses are assessed has effected the district negatively.
“Killeen High School in 2022 had a raw score determined by the state of Texas that was equal to 47. It converted at that time to a 70,” Fey said. “In 2023, less than a year later, they improved their raw score from a 47 to a 67. That raw score converted to a 72 on the new scale and is a D. That raw score is unacceptable.”
Fey was asked if joining the lawsuit would put a target of the district’s back. She said she would be okay with that happening.
“I want our system to be accountable because who are we accountable to? We are accountable to our students and their families, and that’s it. If that draws attention to our district, great. Maybe someone can help us get better. We want desperately to understand the changes before they are made. We want the playbook so that we can understand the game.”
Fey said the ideal outcome of the lawsuit would be to slow down TEA and give the district time to understand and adjust to the changes so it can plan accordingly.
TEA announced Tuesday it will delay the release of 2023 ratings for districts and campuses, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 28.
No new date was given but it was listed as an estimated month delay. Fey said the delay has no effect on the district’s stance in the lawsuit.
“We still don’t know what the rules are,” she said.
“All of our campuses improved dramatically and yet they all saw drops in performance levels ... Give us time to meet those expectations and don’t tell us after the game has already been played,” the KISD leader said.
The district has chosen Thompson and Horton LLP to represent KISD in the lawsuit. Joining the lawsuit will cost KISD a maximum of $25,000, according to the district. The Killeen school board approved joining the lawsuit on Tuesday. Copperas Cove ISD also decided to join the lawsuit on Tuesday.
“In the event the lawsuit doesn’t move in the direction we think it could. All additional funds that are left over will be returned to the districts,” Fey said. “Let’s hold our students and staff to our highest excitations, but let’s do it in a way that we maintain our dignity in our community.”
The Herald gave Fey a hypothetical where a student sued the district to prevent their report card from being released and asked how the district would react.
“I believe we have situations like that all the time where we get challenged by parents and those challenges are welcome. Sometimes the parent is right and sometimes the district is right. We find out through those processes. All of it is in the effort to” continuously improve, she said. “If we don’t know what our blind spots are then we can’t improve them. We want to do what is right by our kids, but I also don’t want our community to be considered a failing district because of some arbitrary numbers set by TEA.”
Fey’s first interview was talking about transparency yet NOW she wants the grade from TEA hidden. We already saw that only 1/3 of the students were at or above the satisfactory line for every subject. I was in the education field during COVID and every teacher was excited to get weeks off due to the virus and still get paid. These teachers weren’t good before COVID, you could only imagine how bad it is now. She is stating that they need resources? What about that $50 million surplus (which they only have because they didn’t give promised raises, so people are quitting left and right and the poor souls that can’t afford to find a new job are stuck doing 3 times the work)? Typical…take the job, take the money, but now you don’t want take responsibility for the responsibility you knew you were taking on. If you accepted the pay with out doing your research then that’s on you, but COVERING UP for a prior administration is horse puckey and smells to high heaven. FEY IS THE SAME AS ALL OF THEM, wake up Killeen. They are trying to hoodwink us. Next up, our leadership signed us up to be a 15 minute, walkable, green city. [they] are coming for [your] kids, guns, cars, land…you will own nothing and be happy if we don’t make a stand somewhere.
