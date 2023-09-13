KISD Press Conference-1.jpg

Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Jo Ann Fey delivers a speech and answers questions from media outlets regarding the approval of a resolution to join a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency (TEA) regarding the Texas A-F Accountability system at a news conference in the KISD Central Administration Building Wednesday afternoon.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Killeen ISD officials went into further detail Wednesday about the school district’s decision to join a long list of other Texas school systems in a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency over the release of A-F grade accountability ratings for schools.

“We have decided to join the lawsuit against TEA on accountability,” KISD Superintend Jo Ann Fey said during the news conference at KISD’s headquarters on North W.S. Young Drive. “I still publicly applaud the work by educators to increase the rigor in how we teach and asses our students. I love that we can disaggregate data by demographic and sub populations. This allows the system to understand the key work that needs to be done and for whom.”

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

(1) comment

PatriotSquirrel

Fey’s first interview was talking about transparency yet NOW she wants the grade from TEA hidden. We already saw that only 1/3 of the students were at or above the satisfactory line for every subject. I was in the education field during COVID and every teacher was excited to get weeks off due to the virus and still get paid. These teachers weren’t good before COVID, you could only imagine how bad it is now. She is stating that they need resources? What about that $50 million surplus (which they only have because they didn’t give promised raises, so people are quitting left and right and the poor souls that can’t afford to find a new job are stuck doing 3 times the work)? Typical…take the job, take the money, but now you don’t want take responsibility for the responsibility you knew you were taking on. If you accepted the pay with out doing your research then that’s on you, but COVERING UP for a prior administration is horse puckey and smells to high heaven. FEY IS THE SAME AS ALL OF THEM, wake up Killeen. They are trying to hoodwink us. Next up, our leadership signed us up to be a 15 minute, walkable, green city. [they] are coming for [your] kids, guns, cars, land…you will own nothing and be happy if we don’t make a stand somewhere.

